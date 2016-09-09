Celebrate National Sour Beer Day at WOB Downtown this weekend

click to enlarge
We're all familiar with the adventurous eaters that naturally gravitate toward the weirdest item on the menu. But those of us who are also adventurous drinkers have a particular part of the beer menu we gravitate toward, too.
Sours and lambics.
World of Beer on Central Avenue
, overlooking lovely Lake Eola, is celebrating these "beers only a mother could love" during their National Sour Beer Day on Saturday, with a special lineup of tart beers and syrups. Here are a few on the lineup:
- Crooked Stave Petite Blueberry (American wild)
- Crooked Stave Hop Savant (hoppy sour)
- Saint Arnold Boiler Room (Berliner weiss) + syrups
- Hourglass Kwai Mi a River (Berliner weiss)
- De Proef Brewing Sour Barrel #2 (sour/wild ale)
- Kriek des Jacobins (Flemish sour with cherries, kinda like Kasteel Rouge)
Pucker up, and don't forget to pair your beer with some smooth, creamy treats like WOB's giant pretzel with cheese fondue, an ideal foil for that sour swish.
National Sour Beer Day, noon-midnight Saturday, Sept. 10
World of Beer – Downtown
431 E. Central Ave.
407-270-5541
wobusa.com