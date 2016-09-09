Body//Talk teams up with III Points for a block party blowout

click to enlarge
For those who can't afford to make the trip down to Miami next month for III Points, our local community organizers-cum-party planners, Body//Talk, import three Miami artists who are playing on the III Points bill: Niko Javan, Telescope Thieves and Pazmal. The latter two artists are associated with the Love Below, a weekly party at the Electric Pickle in Miami's Wynwood district that gels nicely with Body//Talk's forward-thinking approach to dance music. The Miami boys take over Spacebar while Body//Talk's Phil Santos and Expedition create the vibe over at Sandwich Bar. Meanwhile, the back parking lot becomes schmooze central as usual. Keep an eye on Body//Talk's Facebook page for a chance to win tickets to III Points.
with Niko Javan, Telescope Thieves, Pazmal, Phil Santos, Expedition | 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 | The Milk District Pavilion, 2432 E. Robinson St. | bodytalkparty.org
| $7