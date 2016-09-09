Beth McKee returns to Orlando with homecoming show at Stardust

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Beth McKee/Facebook
After a summer of tour dates and cooking up new material, local singer-songwriter Beth McKee will finally bring her folksy charm back home Saturday night at Stardust Video & Coffee.
The Southern singer, once signed to Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Records with her former band Evangeline, is known for the kind of writing that walks the line between energetic optimism and brooding introspection.
PopMatters called
her "sincere without being saccharine" last year, referring to reflections in her album Sugarcane Revival
that touch on her career struggles and finding comfort within the lifestyle of a traveling singer.
We think you should snag tickets while you can – word on the street is that McKee will be performing in Switzerland
later this month.
8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 | Stardust Video & Coffee,
1842 E. Winter Park Road | bethmckeestardust.eventbrite.com
| $13.65