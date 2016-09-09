The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 9, 2016

The Heard

Beth McKee returns to Orlando with homecoming show at Stardust

Posted By on Fri, Sep 9, 2016 at 2:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BETH MCKEE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Beth McKee/Facebook
After a summer of tour dates and cooking up new material, local singer-songwriter Beth McKee will finally bring her folksy charm back home Saturday night at Stardust Video & Coffee.

The Southern singer, once signed to Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Records with her former band Evangeline, is known for the kind of writing that walks the line between energetic optimism and brooding introspection.

PopMatters called her "sincere without being saccharine" last year, referring to reflections in her album Sugarcane Revival that touch on her career struggles and finding comfort within the lifestyle of a traveling singer.

We think you should snag tickets while you can – word on the street is that McKee will be performing in Switzerland later this month.

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 | Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road | bethmckeestardust.eventbrite.com | $13.65
Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sia's 'The Greatest' video misses its mark as a Pulse tribute Read More

  2. A Florida Walmart wants you to 'Never Forget' a great deal on Coke products Read More

  3. Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal gets a grand opening date Read More

  4. Tourist death on I-Drive may heighten concerns over safety in Orlando Read More

  5. Video shows Donald Trump's rally in Tampa was definitely not 'yuge' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation