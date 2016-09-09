The Gist

Friday, September 9, 2016

20 Penny Circus brings a twisted take on clowning to Carmine Boutique

Posted By on Fri, Sep 9, 2016 at 9:07 AM

Unlike the creepy clowns luring kids into the South Carolina woods, this clown show is not one you'll want to avoid. Carmine Boutique hosts the 20 Penny Circus as they perform their twisted take on circus arts. The act consists of diabolical duo Tyler Sutter and Carl Skenes, who have performed in large-scale events such as Halloween Horror Nights and are featured in the 2017 Ripley's Believe It or Not! book. Featuring crazy illusions and stunts with odd and inappropriate clowns who swallow swords, supposedly teleport, and say they can hold bowling balls with their own, this circus is definitely going to freak people out.

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 | Carmine Boutique, 2708 N. Orange Blossom Trail | 407-496-4473 | carmineboutique.com | $10
