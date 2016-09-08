Universal released a Halloween Horror Nights TV Spot, and it is creepy

Universal Orlando just released their first commercial for Halloween Horror Nights 26, and it's pretty creepy.
The commercial opens with a loud scream, which will catch anyone not fully paying attention off guard. Then opera music kicks in as the camera pulls back to reveal some of what awaits you at HHN: Twisty from American Horror Story, Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, zombies from The Walking Dead and Regan from The Exorcist.
Finally, there is a close-up on Chance, the deranged leader of this year's event, who leaves you with a scream of her own.
Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, Sept. 16, and runs through Oct. 31. Tickets are already on sale.