Thursday, September 8, 2016

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal gets a grand opening date

Posted By on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 4:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BIAPARETTI/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Biaparetti/Instagram
Universal Orlando has been previewing their new restaurant, the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, for the past month, and now we know when it will officially be open to the sweets-loving public. 

Universal announced that Toothsome will open to guests at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, for dinner only. After Sept. 22, the restaurant will operate during standard hours – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – serving both lunch and dinner. 
 
The steampunk-themed eatery has been serving up huge desserts and unique twists on comfort food (hello, milkshake bar!?) since previews began on Aug. 22. Early reviews are mostly positive: Toothsome already has a 4-star rating on Yelp

