Pulse survivor featured on 'Ellen' show with Katy Perry

A survivor of the shooting inside the gay nightclub Pulse appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show Thursday and even received a generous surprise from singer Katy Perry.
Tony Marrero was featured in MTV's True Life: We Are Orlando episode as he recovered from being shot multiple times on June 12 and mourned his friend, Luis Vielma. Vielma was one of the 49 victims who died in the massacre. When Marrero was in the hospital, he posted a photo on social media with a picture of Dory, the animated Pixar fish DeGeneres voices, saying 'I'm Still Swimming, Ellen.'
Degeneres surprises Marrero by inviting Perry, whose song "Rise" helped Marrero in his recovery. In between tears, Perry tells Marrero she wants to help him achieve his dream of becoming an artist by paying for his first year of film school.