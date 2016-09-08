The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 8, 2016

The Heard

LA's Trapdoor Social to play a sun-dazed set at the Spacebar tonight

Posted By on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 12:43 PM

click image IMAGE VIA TRAPDOOR SOCIAL/FACEBOOK
  • Image via Trapdoor Social/Facebook
West Coast indie rockers Trapdoor Social will be playing Spacebar tonight powered by their own solar-powered setup. That is next-level DIY. Checkmate.

Preview their debut album on Soundcloud, and make sure to keep your eyes peeled for their solar panel-festooned tour van. This is the way to do things on a tour, versus, say, this.

Show starts at 8 p.m. tonight as part of a stacked alt-rock bill also boasting Taryn Roberts, Viridian, Andromeda, and Be Gentle, Young Traveler. Music outside and inside. Cover is $5.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida Walmart wants you to 'Never Forget' a great deal on Coke products Read More

  2. It's not about the headphones: Apple Music is the best streaming service for serious music fans. And Apple doesn't care. Read More

  3. Armless woman files discrimination suit against Universal Orlando for not letting her on rides Read More

  4. Orlando Cat Cafe will open this Thursday Read More

  5. You can now rent an Airbnb in this Florida prison for $103 a night Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation