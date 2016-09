LA's Trapdoor Social to play a sun-dazed set at the Spacebar tonight

click image Image via Trapdoor Social/Facebook

West Coast indie rockers Trapdoor Social will be playing Spacebar tonight powered by their own solar-powered setup. That is next-level DIY. Checkmate.Preview their debut album on Soundcloud , and make sure to keep your eyes peeled for their solar panel-festooned tour van. This is the way to do things on a tour, versus, say, this Show starts at 8 p.m. tonight as part of a stacked alt-rock bill also boasting Taryn Roberts, Viridian, Andromeda, and Be Gentle, Young Traveler. Music outside and inside. Cover is $5.