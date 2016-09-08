Thursday, September 8, 2016
LA's Trapdoor Social to play a sun-dazed set at the Spacebar tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 12:43 PM
click image
-
Image via Trapdoor Social/Facebook
West Coast indie rockers Trapdoor Social
will be playing Spacebar tonight powered by their own solar-powered setup. That is next-level DIY. Checkmate.
Preview their debut album on Soundcloud
, and make sure to keep your eyes peeled for their solar panel-festooned tour van. This is the way to do things on a tour, versus, say, this
.
Show starts at 8 p.m. tonight as part of a stacked alt-rock bill also boasting Taryn Roberts, Viridian, Andromeda, and Be Gentle, Young Traveler. Music outside and inside. Cover is $5.
Tags: Trapdoor Social, Spacebar, Live, Concert, Show, Orlando, Solar Power, Image