Hitmakers Maroon 5 show off their pop acumen at Amway Center

Maroon 5's trajectory – moving from silky-smooth singles to electropop bangers – hasn't been too hard to follow. It makes sense. The Cali-bred sextet has achieved something quite unique, a happy collective led by a Beyoncé-like powerhouse and otherwise composed of individually anonymous hit-makers. Granted, People
's Sexiest Man Alive winner Adam Levine does get most of the attention, but they've remained a band for a reason. Their longevity can probably be attributed to one thing that pop groups can't often claim: They write most of their own songs. Maybe that's why their latest album, V
, could still be found at pretentious Starbucks racks up to a year ago between Taylor Swift and Ingrid Michaelson. From 2002's "She Will Be Loved" to 2014's "Maps," they're still harping about lost love as romantically nuanced as ever, even if the new coating is a little glossier.
with Tove Lo, R. City | 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com
| $28.50-$123.50