The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 8, 2016

The Heard

Hitmakers Maroon 5 show off their pop acumen at Amway Center

Posted By on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 7:45 AM

click to enlarge gal_sel_maroon_5.jpg
Maroon 5's trajectory – moving from silky-smooth singles to electropop bangers – hasn't been too hard to follow. It makes sense. The Cali-bred sextet has achieved something quite unique, a happy collective led by a Beyoncé-like powerhouse and otherwise composed of individually anonymous hit-makers. Granted, People's Sexiest Man Alive winner Adam Levine does get most of the attention, but they've remained a band for a reason. Their longevity can probably be attributed to one thing that pop groups can't often claim: They write most of their own songs. Maybe that's why their latest album, V, could still be found at pretentious Starbucks racks up to a year ago between Taylor Swift and Ingrid Michaelson. From 2002's "She Will Be Loved" to 2014's "Maps," they're still harping about lost love as romantically nuanced as ever, even if the new coating is a little glossier.

with Tove Lo, R. City | 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com | $28.50-$123.50
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Maroon 5, Tove Lo, R. City @ Amway Center

    • Fri., Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. $28.50-$123.50

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida Walmart wants you to 'Never Forget' a great deal on Coke products Read More

  2. Armless woman files discrimination suit against Universal Orlando for not letting her on rides Read More

  3. Orlando Cat Cafe will open this Thursday Read More

  4. It's not about the headphones: Apple Music is the best streaming service for serious music fans. And Apple doesn't care. Read More

  5. Tonight's Punk on the Patio concert will be bittersweet Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation