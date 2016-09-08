Florida man claims his Galaxy Note 7 exploded, set his Jeep on fire

click image
Photo via Nathan Lydia Dornacher/ Facebook
A St. Petersburg man's Jeep was burnt to a crisp after he left his Samsung Galaxy 7 phone charging inside.
Just days after Samsung had recalled
its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, Nathan Dornacher left his phone charging on the center console while unloading a desk bought from a yard sale, according to a report from Fox 13 News
.
Before leaving to run more errands Dornacher’s wife, Lydia, sent their 8-year-old daughter, along with the family's service dog, back to the vehicle. The family’s dog knew something was wrong and that’s when Nathan looked out the window and realized his Jeep was on fire.
Dornacher’s phone had exploded on his center console, leaving St. Petersburg fire crews to put out the flames. It was too late for Dornacher’s Jeep. It was totaled.
Samsung told FOX 13
, in a statement that it was “aware of the incident,” and that it was “working with Mr. Dornacher to investigate his case and ensure we do everything we can for him.”
Samsung smartphones have been recalled in 10 countries last week, after 35 instances of Note 7s catching fire or exploding were confirmed. Customers already have Note 7s can swap them for new smartphones in about two weeks.