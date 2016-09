Brazilian singer Seu Jorge to perform a David Bowie tribute set at the Beacham

click image Image via artist Facebook

The Beacham Theater has just announced thatactor and musician Seu Jorge will be performing a David Bowie covers set in Orlando on Saturday, Nov. 5.Though stateside audiences will be most familiar with Jorge from his acting role and soundtrack contributions tois a musician of some renown in his native Brazil. Jorge's Bowie covers, which formed both the spine of thesoundtrack and his own more fleshed-outalbum, are skeletal and haunting, delivered in his native Portugese language and adorned only with spidery acoustic guitar. Bowie himself praised these covers , and live they're probably gonna make you cry.Tickets are $37.50 - $195.00 and go on sale this Friday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here