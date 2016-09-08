The Heard

Thursday, September 8, 2016

The Heard

Brazilian singer Seu Jorge to perform a David Bowie tribute set at the Beacham

Posted By on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 11:08 AM

The Beacham Theater has just announced that Life Aquatic actor and musician Seu Jorge will be performing a David Bowie covers set in Orlando on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Though stateside audiences will be most familiar with Jorge from his acting role and soundtrack contributions to The Life Aquatic With Steve Zizzou, is a musician of some renown in his native Brazil. Jorge's Bowie covers, which formed both the spine of the Life Aquatic soundtrack and his own more fleshed-out The Life Aquatic album, are skeletal and haunting, delivered in his native Portugese language and adorned only with spidery acoustic guitar. Bowie himself praised these covers, and live they're probably gonna make you cry.

Tickets are $37.50 - $195.00 and go on sale this Friday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

