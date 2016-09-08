The Heard

Thursday, September 8, 2016

The Heard

SOLD OUT: Bossa legend Bebel Gilberto to play the Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 2:51 PM

IMAGE VIA BEBEL GILBERTO/FACEBOOK
  • Image via Bebel Gilberto/Facebook
Orlando will soon be graced by a rare Florida appearance from this scion of Brazilian music royalty. The daughter of bossa nova deity João Gilberto, Bebel Gilberto keeps the family tradition alive with a modern and more electronic take on the bossa sound that her father pioneered. BREAKING: Show looks to be sold out via Dr. Phillips. If you scored a ticket for this, we salute you.

Gilberto’s music is at once warm and breezy, unhurried, jazzy and slinky, but every note is suffused with melancholy and yearning. The bossa nova sound is as fresh and wondrous in Bebel Gilberto’s hands as it was when João Gilberto and Stan Getz blazed new trails with their collaborative works, and her voice is a thing of wide-eyed, dexterous wonder.

She’s collaborated with the likes of Mike Patton (Faith No More), the Dust Brothers and Mark Ronson in service to her restless muse. But this particular night will be all hers. Summer forever.

Bebel Gilberto plays to a sold-out house at the Dr. Phillips Center  on Wednesday, Sept. 14. 

