Thursday, September 8, 2016

Acclaimed LGBT documentary 'For the Bible Tells Me So' screens at Valencia

Posted By on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 7:30 AM

Can it ever be a sin to love? Does the Bible offer an excuse to hate? These are just some of the questions posed by the multi-award-winning film For the Bible Tells Me So. Originally premiering in 2007 at the Sundance Film Festival, this documentary addresses the issues surrounding homosexuality and Christianity through interviews with religious parents and their experiences with raising homosexual children. The free Valencia College screening of this film comes in the aftermath of the Pulse tragedy, and a panel discussion is set to follow the film to begin a dialogue in the hope of creating more inclusive LGBT and Christian communities.

6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 | Valencia College Performing Arts Center, East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail | valencia.edu | free
