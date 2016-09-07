The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

The Gist

Two more 'Stranger Things' stars are coming to Spooky Empire

Posted By on Wed, Sep 7, 2016 at 1:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA STANGER THINGS/ FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Stanger Things/ Facebook
A total of four Stranger Things stars are set to appear at Spooky Empire convention in Orlando this October. 

The Netflix show has proved to be a summer hit and Spooky Empire is hoping to bank off the legions of newly acquired fans. Caleb McLaughlin, who play Lucas Sinclair, and Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler on the show, have been added to the convention's celebrity guest list.

Organizers announced on Facebook that both McLaughlin and Dyer will be in attendance adding to the star-studded list which includes Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven, and Shannon Purser, who plays Barb.

The convention has drawn thousands of horror movie fans to Central Florida in the past, and will include other famous actors from cult classics, such as Doug Bradley who played Pinhead in Hellraiser, Bill Johnson who played Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Robert Englund who played Freddy Krueger.

The October convention will include a hoard of other activities such as a zombie walk, tattoo festival, film festival, costume contests, and panel discussions with authors and filmmakers.

The convention will take place in a larger space this year at the Orange County Convention Center. Advance tickets to Spooky Empire are on sale. Three-day passes start at $60, and one-day tickets start at $30.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Cat Cafe will open this Thursday Read More

  2. Which one of you called Gov. Rick Scott a 'motherf*cker'? Read More

  3. A Florida Walmart wants you to 'Never Forget' a great deal on Coke products Read More

  4. You can now rent an Airbnb in this Florida prison for $103 a night Read More

  5. Last Pulse survivor at ORMC has been discharged, hospital officials say Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation