Wednesday, September 7, 2016

The Heard

Tonight's Punk on the Patio concert will be bittersweet

Posted By on Wed, Sep 7, 2016 at 2:11 PM

click image Manic and the Depressives - IMAGE VIA JEN CRAY
  • Image via Jen Cray
  • Manic and the Depressives
Two milestones make tonight's edition of Punk on the Patio noteworthy. Firstly, this is the last time the monthly downtown concert series will be on a Wednesday night (the whole operation is moving to the first Tuesday of the month after tonight), so suddenly hump day feels a whole lot less gritty.

Secondly, all signs point to tonight being the last hurrah for local punk filth Manic and the Depressives. The group, comprised of members of Autarx and Tight Genes, had a good run, with an excellent tape release and even an East Coast tour, besides countless shows at Uncle Lou's supporting other touring comrades. 

Also joining in the fun tonight will be Brunch Sluts and the Palmettes. 
Show starts at 9 p.m. at the Patio downtown. Cover is $5 but includes a free drink.

