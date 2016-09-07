Accidental Music Festival kicks off its season at Will's Pub with San Francisco's the Living Earth Show

click to enlarge
As the city's biggest champion of new art music, the Accidental Music Festival ups Orlando's cultural average like almost none other, and it's kicking off an exciting new season. Though AMF represents more the classical rather than the punk side of the avant-garde scene, it can still deliver some seriously cool weirdo stuff. Take season opener the Living Earth Show, for example. Even though the San Francisco guitar-and-percussion duo operates with high craft, their execution is just as apt to include toothbrushes and megaphones as traditional concert instrumentation. Like the festival, this group is committed to new music, this time performing an international selection of compositions by Sahba Aminikia, Jurha Koges, Nicole Lizée and Luis Escareño. Because their engaging multimedia performances often defy the compartmentalization of usual stage-and-audience shows, expect it to be a transformative live experience. Also featured on the bill is the locally loaded five-member group Ensemble AMF, the performance extension of the festival, performing contemporary works by Frederic Rzewski, Julius Eastman and Bill Ryan with some spoken-word help by actor and Creative City Project founder Cole NeSmith.
with Ensemble AMF, Absolute Fantasy, the Wendigo | 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | accidentalmusicfestival.com
| $10-$12