The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

The Heard

Accidental Music Festival kicks off its season at Will's Pub with San Francisco's the Living Earth Show

Posted By on Wed, Sep 7, 2016 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge DAVID DESILVA
  • David Desilva
As the city's biggest champion of new art music, the Accidental Music Festival ups Orlando's cultural average like almost none other, and it's kicking off an exciting new season. Though AMF represents more the classical rather than the punk side of the avant-garde scene, it can still deliver some seriously cool weirdo stuff. Take season opener the Living Earth Show, for example. Even though the San Francisco guitar-and-percussion duo operates with high craft, their execution is just as apt to include toothbrushes and megaphones as traditional concert instrumentation. Like the festival, this group is committed to new music, this time performing an international selection of compositions by Sahba Aminikia, Jurha Koges, Nicole Lizée and Luis Escareño. Because their engaging multimedia performances often defy the compartmentalization of usual stage-and-audience shows, expect it to be a transformative live experience. Also featured on the bill is the locally loaded five-member group Ensemble AMF, the performance extension of the festival, performing contemporary works by Frederic Rzewski, Julius Eastman and Bill Ryan with some spoken-word help by actor and Creative City Project founder Cole NeSmith.

with Ensemble AMF, Absolute Fantasy, the Wendigo | 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | accidentalmusicfestival.com | $10-$12
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Accidental Music Festival: The Living Earth Show, Ensemble AMF, Absolute Fantasy, the Wendigo @ Will's Pub

    • Thu., Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $10-$12

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Cat Cafe will open this Thursday Read More

  2. Which one of you called Gov. Rick Scott a 'motherf*cker'? Read More

  3. You can now rent an Airbnb in this Florida prison for $103 a night Read More

  4. Last Pulse survivor at ORMC has been discharged, hospital officials say Read More

  5. Florida elephant center with strong ties to Disney shuts down after numerous deaths Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation