The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

The Heard

29 free Orlando concerts happening this week (9/7-9/13)

Posted By on Wed, Sep 7, 2016 at 12:34 PM

click image The Cook Trio - IMAGE VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
  • Image via artist Facebook
  • The Cook Trio
Wednesday September 7
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Oriented Music Group Open Jam 10:45 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
The Imperial's Acoustic Soundcheck With Run Raquel 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Timothy Eerie 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Drexlar and Marshall 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Thursday September 8
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Leisure Chief 10 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Bumpin' Uglies, Succulent Thing 8 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
James Thatcher, Tom O'Keef 9 pm at The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Friday September 9
Jestelle 9 pm at Gator's Dockside, 12448 Lake Underhill Road.

Saturday September 10
Brown Bag Brass Band 7 pm at The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.
The Cook Trio 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Hard to Port 7:30 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Music in the Library: Blender 2-3 pm at Chickasaw Library, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail.
Music in the Library: Percussion Workshop 2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Music in the Library: Shannon Rae 12:30 pm at West Oaks Library, 1821 E. Silver Star Road.

Sunday September 11
Acoustic Music Festival 1:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Paint It Black Quartet & Orchestra 12 pm at Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park..

Monday September 12
Reggae Mondae featuring Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Free the People, Apache Resistance, Box Wine Blackout 8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Meiuuswe 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Tuesday September 13
Con Leche 10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7-9 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida Walmart wants you to 'Never Forget' a great deal on Coke products Read More

  2. Orlando Cat Cafe will open this Thursday Read More

  3. Which one of you called Gov. Rick Scott a 'motherf*cker'? Read More

  4. You can now rent an Airbnb in this Florida prison for $103 a night Read More

  5. Last Pulse survivor at ORMC has been discharged, hospital officials say Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation