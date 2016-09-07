29 free Orlando concerts happening this week (9/7-9/13)

click image
Wednesday September 7
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Image via artist Facebook
The Cook Trio
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Oriented Music Group Open Jam
10:45 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
The Imperial's Acoustic Soundcheck With Run Raquel
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Timothy Eerie
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Drexlar and Marshall
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday September 8
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Leisure Chief
10 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Bumpin' Uglies, Succulent Thing
8 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
James Thatcher, Tom O'Keef
9 pm at The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Friday September 9
Jestelle
9 pm at Gator's Dockside, 12448 Lake Underhill Road.
Saturday September 10
Brown Bag Brass Band
7 pm at The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.
The Cook Trio
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Hard to Port
7:30 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Music in the Library: Blender
2-3 pm at Chickasaw Library, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail.
Music in the Library: Percussion Workshop
2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Music in the Library: Shannon Rae
12:30 pm at West Oaks Library, 1821 E. Silver Star Road.
Sunday September 11
Acoustic Music Festival
1:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Paint It Black Quartet & Orchestra
12 pm at Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park..
Monday September 12
Reggae Mondae featuring Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Free the People, Apache Resistance, Box Wine Blackout
8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Meiuuswe
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Tuesday September 13
Con Leche
10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7-9 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.