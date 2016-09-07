29 free Orlando concerts happening this week (9/7-9/13)

click image Image via artist Facebook

The Cook Trio

10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10:45 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park10 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.8 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.9 pm at The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.9 pm at Gator's Dockside, 12448 Lake Underhill Road.7 pm at The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.7:30 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.2-3 pm at Chickasaw Library, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail.2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.12:30 pm at West Oaks Library, 1821 E. Silver Star Road.1:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.12 pm at Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park..10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.7-9 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.