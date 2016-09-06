The Gist

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

You can now rent an Airbnb in this Florida prison for $103 a night

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 4:12 PM

If your idea of a good vacation is sharing a metal bunk bed and steel toilet inside a cell where the view is endless rows of barbed wire, then Airbnb has got a place for you!

Airbnb user Rob put up a listing titled "Spend a night in PRISON!" for the former Indian River Correctional Institution in Vero Beach, which was closed in 2012 by the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The prison complex was sold by the state for more than $715,000 in an auction. The Indian River County Property Appraiser Office lists the parcel as being owned by a company, Algae to Omega, LLC. Orlando Weekly called the company for a comment, but we did not receive an immediate response. 
"The prison is close to restaurants and dining, the beach, and family-friendly activities," the Airbnb listing says. "You’ll love our facility because of the outdoors space. The establishment is good for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, families (with kids), big groups, and furry friends (pets)." 

For $103, the listing says guests can explore 99 acres of prison "at your own risk" and three stocked ponds of fish. 

"[Guests] can walk about the property and access the buildings that are available at the time," the listing says. "There are film and television production that sometimes shoot here along with other business activities to watch and be involved in if said business is willing...Think of this as a camping trip— bring what you need to survive. Have fun!" 
