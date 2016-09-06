Bloggytown

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Which one of you called Gov. Rick Scott a 'motherf*cker'?

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 1:57 PM

Last week, Gov. Rick Scott was enjoying a leisurely breakfast at Zak the Baker in the Miami neighborhood of Wynwood, when a passing motorist decided to call him a "motherfucker," a word our governor is all too familiar with. 

In the video an anonymous motorist yells from his car, “Motherfucker! You scumbag! Fuck you!” The incident actually happened last month, but the footage of the incident was recently uploaded to Vimeo.  
click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA VIMEO
  • Screen grab via Vimeo
No one is entirely sure why the motorist was upset with Scott. But it is worth noting that Wynwood is ground zero for Florida's Zika outbreak and Scott did slash the state's budget for mosquito control back in 2011. He then followed that up by blaming Obama for the outbreak. 

It seems like plenty of Florida residents enjoy calling Scott out in public places. Last April, a woman in Gainesville blasted Scott while he attempted to order coffee at a Starbucks, after which he responded with a petty attack ad calling her a "Latte Liberal.
So, the question is, which one of you called him a "motherfucker?" 

