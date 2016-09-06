Which one of you called Gov. Rick Scott a 'motherf*cker'?
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 1:57 PM
Last week, Gov. Rick Scott was enjoying a leisurely breakfast at Zak the Baker in the Miami neighborhood of Wynwood, when a passing motorist decided to call him a "motherfucker," a word our governor is all too familiar with.
In the video an anonymous motorist yells from his car, “Motherfucker! You scumbag! Fuck you!” The incident actually happened last month, but the footage of the incident was recently uploaded to Vimeo.
No one is entirely sure why the motorist was upset with Scott. But it is worth noting that Wynwood is ground zero for Florida's Zika outbreak and Scott did slash the state's budget for mosquito control back in 2011. He then followed that up by blaming Obama for the outbreak.