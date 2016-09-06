The Gist

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

The Gist

Universal allowing annual pass holders to RSVP for early entry to Halloween Horror Nights

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS-UNIVERSAL ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Halloween Horror Nights-Universal Orlando/Facebook
Universal Orlando opened registration for Annual Passholder Early Access Nights this morning. 

Annual passholders of any tier (power, preferred, or premier) are now able to register for one night of early entry into HHN.

Passholders will be allowed in at 5:30 p.m., an hour before official event start time. They will be able to see 3 houses before they are open to the public: Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Tomb of the Ancients. Passholders can also enter the park through an exclusive entrance, and get priority seating for the first Bill and Ted show of the night. 

Early access will be held Sept. 16, 17, 23 and 24. Currently, passholders can only register for one night, and are allowed to bring one guest. 

Passholders will still be required to purchase a ticket to HHN, as well as their guest. 

