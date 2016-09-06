Park Ave CDs hosts Twin Peaks listening party tonight

Tonight Park Ave CDs is hosting an early-release/listening party for the LP reissue of the seminal soundtrack to David Lynch's headtrip noir soap opera Twin Peaks.
Twin Peaks, a then-unprecedented slice of weekly weirdness on network TV from 1990-1991, followed FBI agent Dale Cooper on his mission to solve the murder of Laura Palmer in the titular township, where nothing was ever as it seemed. The show introduced director David Lynch to mainstream pop culture, spawned a film, and has been a continuously watched cult favorite for several decades running.
This LP reissue, courtesy of Death Waltz, was drawn from original tapes in the Warner archives, and boasts the deluxe packaging the label is known for, as well as finally bringing back into print Angelo Badalamnti's score in all of its vaporous, ghostly glory. The signature song, "Falling," voiced by Julee Cruise still sends shivers down the spine.
The event starts at 8 p.m. with giveaways and (of course) cherry pie and (damn fine) coffee from P Is For Pie. It's the details that matter. Admission is free.