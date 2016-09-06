The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

The Heard

Park Ave CDs hosts Twin Peaks listening party tonight

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 2:02 PM

click image IMAGE VIA WELCOMETOTWINPEAKS.COM
  • Image via welcometotwinpeaks.com
Tonight Park Ave CDs is hosting an early-release/listening party for the LP reissue of the seminal soundtrack to David Lynch's headtrip noir soap opera Twin Peaks.

Twin Peaks, a then-unprecedented slice of weekly weirdness on network TV from 1990-1991, followed FBI agent Dale Cooper on his mission to solve the murder of Laura Palmer in the titular township, where nothing was ever as it seemed. The show introduced director David Lynch to mainstream pop culture, spawned a film, and has been a continuously watched cult favorite for several decades running.

This LP reissue, courtesy of Death Waltz, was drawn from original tapes in the Warner archives, and boasts the deluxe packaging the label is known for, as well as finally bringing back into print Angelo Badalamnti's score in all of its vaporous, ghostly glory. The signature song, "Falling," voiced by Julee Cruise still sends shivers down the spine.

The event starts at 8 p.m. with giveaways and (of course) cherry pie and (damn fine) coffee from P Is For Pie. It's the details that matter. Admission is free.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Cat Cafe will open this Thursday Read More

  2. Universal allowing annual pass holders to RSVP for early entry to Halloween Horror Nights Read More

  3. Trump fined by the IRS for contribution to Florida AG Pam Bondi Read More

  4. Disney now wants to fire explosives, drop confetti, and shoot lasers from drones Read More

  5. 'N Sync's Joey Fatone on hot dogs and his reputation as the 'Fat One' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation