Orlando Cat Cafe will open this Thursday
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 10:54 AM
The highly-anticipated Orlando Cat Cafe
, which is actually in Clermont, will host their grand opening this Thursday, Sept. 8.
The new coffee and tea spot, located at Cagan Crossings on U.S. 27, allows patrons to hangout with pre-screened adoptable kitties for a fee of $8 for adults and $4 for kids.
Guests can also reserve a spot
for "yoga with cats" or "painting with cats."
The grand opening begins at noon. For more info, visit their site here
.
