Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Tip Jar

Orlando Cat Cafe will open this Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JAY ZABEL
  • Photo by Jay Zabel
The highly-anticipated Orlando Cat Cafe, which is actually in Clermont, will host their grand opening this Thursday, Sept. 8.

The new coffee and tea spot, located at Cagan Crossings on U.S. 27, allows patrons to hangout with pre-screened adoptable kitties for a fee of $8 for adults and $4 for kids. 

Guests can also reserve a spot for "yoga with cats" or "painting with cats." 

The grand opening begins at noon. For more info, visit their site here.  

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump fined by the IRS for contribution to Florida AG Pam Bondi Read More

  2. Disney now wants to fire explosives, drop confetti, and shoot lasers from drones Read More

  3. Disneyland announces Tower of Terror closing date Read More

  4. Red Lion Pub to close down after 27 years in business Read More

  5. Universal allowing annual pass holders to RSVP for early entry to Halloween Horror Nights Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation