Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Last Pulse survivor at ORMC has been discharged, hospital officials say

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 4:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VI RACHEL HOYLE
  • Photo vi Rachel Hoyle
The last hospitalized survivor of the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse has been discharged from the Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to officials at Orlando Health.
About two weeks ago, the remaining survivor was in a "guarded" condition after about two months of being in "critical" condition. Since the shooting on June 12 when a gunman killed 49 people and injured 53, surgeons have performed 76 operations. Orlando Health officials would not release further details on the last survivor's situation, saying they were "adhering to the patient's wishes."

