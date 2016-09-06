Last Pulse survivor at ORMC has been discharged, hospital officials say

click to enlarge Photo vi Rachel Hoyle

As of today, Orlando Regional Medical Center reports that all 35 Pulse victims who were patients at ORMC have been discharged. (1/3) — Orlando Health (@orlandohealth) September 6, 2016

Our hearts and prayers are with the PULSE nightclub victims and their families as we continue to stand in support of our community. (3/3) — Orlando Health (@orlandohealth) September 6, 2016

The last hospitalized survivor of the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse has been discharged from the Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to officials at Orlando Health.About two weeks ago, the remaining survivor was in a "guarded" condition after about two months of being in "critical" condition. Since the shooting on June 12 when a gunman killed 49 people and injured 53, surgeons have performed 76 operations. Orlando Health officials would not release further details on the last survivor's situation, saying they were "adhering to the patient's wishes."