Florida hunter saves deer from massive python

Florida hunter Jimmy Wilson came across a deer being strangled by an invasive Burmese python and decided to save it.
According to the Miami Herald, Wilson was hunting in Ochopee when he came across the deer and was able to capture the incident on his cell phone. In the video, Wilson fires his gun at the snake and kills it. He then tries to coax the deer into running away.
Pythons are an invasive, non-native species that are overrunning the Everglades. According to the National Park Service, pet owners intentionally or accidentally releasing snakes into the wild has caused the problem.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission allow the hunting of pythons with a valid hunting license during the season for conditional reptiles, beginning after the last day of small game season and ending on the second Sunday in April.
The removal of Burmese pythons fall under the FWC's "Conditional Reptiles Season," which runs from March 6 through April 9 in the Everglades. Since we don't know exactly when this video was shot, it's worth noting that Wilson may have killed this python illegally. There's no word on whether or not he was cited.
The FWC also hold a Python Challenge every year, which aims to capture pythons from the Everglades, as well as educate the public about invasive species.