The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

The Heard

Devin Townsend Project: Expect the unexpected

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 9:44 PM

click to enlarge devin-townsend-project-2016.jpeg

Strapping Young Lad was a band formed, defined, and led by Devin Townsend between 1994 and 2007 (with a break between 1999 and 2002). It is a band that released exactly five studio albums. It is a band that has not performed live in more than a decade. And it is a band that Devin Townsend cannot escape: Despite the fact that he has released 18 studio albums under his own name, of which exactly zero sound like Strapping Young Lad, Townsend's work is consistently contextualized by its relationship to the work done by Strapping Young Lad. (Example: This very post!)

And while these are the expected trials of an artist who made his name initially in the tribal-loyalist world of heavy metal, they are trials that Townsend also seems utterly unconcerned with. In the same way that he initially firebombed genre norms with his early work by creating heavy metal that was nervously intense, densely chaotic, and supremely thematically challenging, he has continued his post-SYL journey by completely ignoring any expectations that anyone may have for his music. Comparisons to Frank Zappa are frequently thrown around, and they're not completely off the mark, due to Townsend's willingness – eagerness, actually – to indulge his creative curiosity by fucking with sounds with which he may not be expected to fuck. Progressive rock, Americana, ambient, blues rock, noise, melodic rock ... anything is fair game to Townsend, and none of it ever sounds like it's supposed to, and it also never sounds anything like the redlined wall of sound he crafted with SYL.

Currently, he's touring in support of the seventh (!) album by the Devin Townsend Project, Transcendence, which we haven't heard, so can't really tell you what to expect, but ... hell, even if we had heard it, we couldn't tell you what to expect. It's Devin Townsend. All we know is that it won't sound like Strapping Young Lad. And that it will be great.

The Devin Townsend Project plays the Plaza Live on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Last Pulse survivor at ORMC has been discharged, hospital officials say Read More

  2. Orlando Cat Cafe will open this Thursday Read More

  3. Which one of you called Gov. Rick Scott a 'motherf*cker'? Read More

  4. Florida hunter saves deer from massive python Read More

  5. You can now rent an Airbnb in this Florida prison for $103 a night Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation