Citrus County man arrested after using his wanted poster as a Facebook profile pic

Photo via Mack Yearwood/Facebook
42-year-old Mack Yearwood was tracked down and arrested on Tuesday, August 30, after investigators found he used his wanted poster as a Facebook profile picture.
Yearwood was wanted on two outstanding warrants from Citrus County for two counts of battery and on March 2, he uploaded a Citrus County Sheriff's Office "Wanted of the Week Poster" that featured his photo, age, height, weight and charge.
Among the comments are Bt Lesiak's "Holy shit ding dong, are you planning on getting this shit squared away? I'd like to see you again at least before they find you," and Patty Yearwood's, "I wish he would take it down too !! The cops use facebook now !!"
"If you are wanted by the police, it's probably not a good idea to use the 'Wanted of the Week' poster of yourself as your profile pic," the Stuart Police Department shared on Facebook
To make matters worse, when he asked to put on a pair of jeans before being taken into custody, they found a bag of pot in a pocket. He is now also being charged with possession of cannabis under 20 grams.