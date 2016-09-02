Uncomfortable Brunch returns with Michael Haneke's 1998 torture comedy, 'Funny Games'

click to enlarge
"Subtlety" is not the virtue that comes to mind when describing the films shown at Uncomfortable Brunch (mission statement: "showing movies that make you feel bad while serving food that makes you feel good"). No, most of the movies in this series, and especially this week's selection, have a point to make, even if they have to ram it down your throat. (Sometimes the throat-ramming even happens on screen! So yeah, not subtle.) It's more about single-mindedness, passion, intensity, maybe a little rage. Funny Games, Michael Haneke's 1998 "torture comedy," is a sadistic blunt instrument with which the director hits his audience over the head repeatedly until they realize their own complicity in the culture of violence. Two clean-cut young men torment a suburban family, without cause, for almost two hours; do you watch? If so, what keeps you watching? A clue to the film's infuriating nobody-wins premise is this comment from its director: "Anyone who leaves the cinema doesn't need the film, and anybody who stays does." Well all right, who's ready for pancakes?
Noon Sunday, Sept. 4 | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | uncomfortablebrunch.com
| $10-$12