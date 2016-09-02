The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 2, 2016

The Heard

Stanton Warriors headline an old-school Firestone reunion at Venue 578 for all you ex-ravers

Posted By on Fri, Sep 2, 2016 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge gal_stanton-warriors.jpg
Look at the details under the generic official name of this Labor Day weekend blowout and what it translates to is "Firestone Reunion," which is jackpot to EDM aficionados and historians. The lineup is a dream-team of '90s dance-music stars cherry-picked from the golden era when Orlando was a global pacesetter. The fact that hall-of-fame Florida DJs like Andy Hughes, Stylus and D-Xtreme (doing an Abyss tag-team set), Magic Mike, Monk, Sandy, AK1200, Cliff T, Huda Hudia and Eric Berretta are assembled onto a single bill would've made this an event for the books. But to make it a totally historical bonanza, the marquee is maxed out by international legends like Liquid (the U.K. act that did "Sweet Harmony," one of the best breakbeat anthems of all time), DJ Micro (spinning an exclusive Progression set!), DJ Dan and Stanton Warriors. And all of them will be doing classic sets. For old-school heads, this will be the ultimate. Feel. The. Bass.

with Stanton Warriors, DJ Dan, Liquid, Magic Mike and more | 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 | Venue 578, 578 N. Orange Ave. | 407-872-0066 | venue578.com | $30-$50
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    The Reunion: Stanton Warriors, DJ Dan, Liquid Live, Magic Mike, Huda Hudia, Monk, AK1200 and more @ Venue 578

    • Sat., Sept. 3, 8 p.m. $30-$50

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. There's a petition to rename Tropical Storm Hermine to Harambe Read More

  2. Tropical Storm Hermine is now officially a hurricane Read More

  3. Tropical Storm Hermine is expected to reach hurricane status Read More

  4. Florida woman hopes to break Guinness World Record for longest tongue Read More

  5. This image of Tropical Storm Hermine sure looks like something Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation