Stanton Warriors headline an old-school Firestone reunion at Venue 578 for all you ex-ravers

Look at the details under the generic official name of this Labor Day weekend blowout and what it translates to is "Firestone Reunion," which is jackpot to EDM aficionados and historians. The lineup is a dream-team of '90s dance-music stars cherry-picked from the golden era when Orlando was a global pacesetter. The fact that hall-of-fame Florida DJs like Andy Hughes, Stylus and D-Xtreme (doing an Abyss tag-team set), Magic Mike, Monk, Sandy, AK1200, Cliff T, Huda Hudia and Eric Berretta are assembled onto a single bill would've made this an event for the books. But to make it a totally historical bonanza, the marquee is maxed out by international legends like Liquid (the U.K. act that did "Sweet Harmony," one of the best breakbeat anthems of all time), DJ Micro (spinning an exclusive Progression set!), DJ Dan and Stanton Warriors. And all of them will be doing classic sets. For old-school heads, this will be the ultimate. Feel. The. Bass.
with Stanton Warriors, DJ Dan, Liquid, Magic Mike and more | 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 | Venue 578, 578 N. Orange Ave. | 407-872-0066 | venue578.com
| $30-$50