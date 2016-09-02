The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 2, 2016

The Heard

John Moreland and Aaron Lee Tasjan eschew modern country gimmicks for authenticity at the Social

Posted By on Fri, Sep 2, 2016 at 9:42 AM

click to enlarge Aaron Lee Tasjan - CURTIS WAYNE MILLARD
  • Curtis Wayne Millard
  • Aaron Lee Tasjan
As mainstream country music stagnates into a cesspool of truck commercials, dirt roads and anti-intellectual propaganda, young songwriters have had to adopt the label of "Americana" to distinguish themselves from an art form that is increasingly all hat, no cattle. Two rising stars of that talented fringe movement stop into the Social this week for a show that's 100 percent pure country gold. John Moreland, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, turns out the kind of forlorn solo ballads that go perfectly with 3 a.m. whiskey-fueled heartaches. He has a knack for inserting a turn of phrase or metaphor into a song that can cut the listener to the bone in an instant. Slightly sunnier, though no less brilliant, is Aaron Lee Tasjan, a 30-year-old songwriter, poet and guitarist who has managed to add stints with bands as diverse as Drivin' N' Cryin' and the New York Dolls to his résumé. Tasjan's migration to Nashville in 2013 has resulted in his strongest material, with songs like "East Nashville Song About a Train" and "Florida Man" becoming underground favorites. All due apologies to Garth Brooks, but this is going to be the country show of the season.

with Mike Dunn | 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $12-$15
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    John Moreland, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Mike Dunn @ The Social

    • Fri., Sept. 2, 8 p.m. $12-$15

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. There's a petition to rename Tropical Storm Hermine to Harambe Read More

  2. Tropical Storm Hermine is now officially a hurricane Read More

  3. Tropical Storm Hermine is expected to reach hurricane status Read More

  4. Florida woman hopes to break Guinness World Record for longest tongue Read More

  5. This image of Tropical Storm Hermine sure looks like something Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation