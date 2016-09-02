Hamburger Mary's expanding, taking over former Church Street Tavern space

click image
-
Photo via Hamburger Mary's/Facebook
The space that was once home to Church Street Tavern, and The Dessert Lady, will soon be taken over by neighboring Hamburger Mary's Bar and Grille
.
As first reported by local food writer Scott Joseph
, Hamburger Mary's will expand into the next door space and open "
Mary’s Sidebar Cafe," which will feature an expanded menu offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, dessert and "grab-and-go takeout options."
Most importantly, the new expansion will allow more seating during Mary's popular drag shows.
According to Joseph, the new space is expected to debut October 1, 2016.