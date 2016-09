Hamburger Mary's expanding, taking over former Church Street Tavern space

click image Photo via Hamburger Mary's/Facebook

The space that was once home to Church Street Tavern, and The Dessert Lady, will soon be taken over by neighboring Hamburger Mary's Bar and Grille As first reported by local food writer Scott Joseph , Hamburger Mary's will expand into the next door space and open "Mary’s Sidebar Cafe," which will feature an expanded menu offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, dessert and "grab-and-go takeout options."Most importantly, the new expansion will allow more seating during Mary's popular drag shows.According to Joseph, the new space is expected to debut October 1, 2016.