Fringe fan-favorites return for Winter Mini-Fest

Posted
By Adam Manno
on Fri, Sep 2, 2016 at 1:32 PM
Orlando Fringe Festival has announced dates for their upcoming Winter Mini-Fest, a revival of some of the most critically-acclaimed shows from last season.
The Orlando Fringe Winter Mini Fest will be held from Jan. 5-7, 2017 at the Orlando Shakespeare Theater. Like in years prior, the revival is bound to include the critical darlings that some may still be kicking themselves for not being able to make.
On the Fringe site, Executive Director George Wallace shared today that he is “excited to launch this because it highlights some of the best shows from the previous festival and gives our audience a chance to see them again or for the first time.”
Festival Producer Michael Marinaccio adds, "This is something that audiences and artists have been clamoring about for years."
Stay tuned to Fringe to see whether or not your favorite shows made the cut for this warm-up to Orlando Fringe proper, which is still scheduled for May 17-29, 2017.
Artist applications for that festival are now live.