Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 2, 2016

Bloggytown

Deadline approaching for Pulse victims to file claims for OneOrlando Fund

Posted By on Fri, Sep 2, 2016 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JEREMY REPER, SETH KUBERSKY
  • Photo via Jeremy Reper, Seth Kubersky
The deadline is quickly approaching for victims' families and survivors of the Pulse massacre to fill out claim forms for a part of the $23 million raised by the OneOrlando Fund. 

The last day to submit a claim in Monday, Sept. 12. So far, the City of Orlando says 150 claims have been submitted. 

You can download a claim form in English and in Spanish. Once the forms are filled out, they must be notarized and mailed to this address, with forms postmarked by Sept. 12:
National Compassion Fund: OneOrlando Fund
c/o National Center for Victims of Crime
2000 M Street NW, Suite 480
Washington, DC 20036
To see if you are eligible, click here. OneOrlando plans to start distributing the funds to approved claimants on a rolling basis starting Sept. 27. Also, the last day for donors to give money to the OneOrlando Fund is until the end of the business day on Friday, Sept. 23. 

For helping filling out the claim forms, email OneOrlando@ncvc.org or call (855) 484-2846. Visit OneOrlando.org for more information.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. There's a petition to rename Tropical Storm Hermine to Harambe Read More

  2. Hamburger Mary's expanding, taking over former Church Street Tavern space Read More

  3. Disneyland announces Tower of Terror closing date Read More

  4. Florida woman hopes to break Guinness World Record for longest tongue Read More

  5. Tropical Storm Hermine is now officially a hurricane Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation