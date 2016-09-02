Deadline approaching for Pulse victims to file claims for OneOrlando Fund

click to enlarge
Photo via Jeremy Reper, Seth Kubersky
The deadline is quickly approaching for victims' families and survivors of the Pulse massacre to fill out claim forms for a part of the $23 million raised by the OneOrlando Fund.
The last day to submit a claim in Monday, Sept. 12. So far, the City of Orlando says 150 claims have been submitted.
You can download a claim form in English
and in Spanish
. Once the forms are filled out, they must be notarized and mailed to this address, with forms postmarked by Sept. 12:
National Compassion Fund: OneOrlando Fund
c/o National Center for Victims of Crime
2000 M Street NW, Suite 480
Washington, DC 20036
To see if you are eligible
, click here
. OneOrlando plans to start distributing the funds to approved claimants on a rolling basis starting Sept. 27. Also, the last day for donors to give money to the OneOrlando Fund is until the end of the business day on Friday, Sept. 23.
For helping filling out the claim forms, email OneOrlando@ncvc.org or call (855) 484-2846. Visit OneOrlando.org
for more information.