Friday, September 2, 2016

Beyond The Bayou benefit concert this Sunday at Will's Pub

Posted By on Fri, Sep 2, 2016 at 5:20 PM

  • Beth McKee
This Sunday, take advantage of a (hopefully) long weekend to attend "Beyond the Bayou," a benefit show for those impacted by recent flooding in Baton Rough. Participants include some of the leading lights of Orlando's local music and arts community.

Musical acts performing include Beth McKee, Brown Bag Brass Band, Gypsy Elise & Ryan, Milk Carton Superstars, Ken Gustafson, Joe "Survival" Caruso and Sybil Gage Trio. Additionally, a host of visual artists will be donating work for a silent auction. All proceeds from the day to to Together Baton Rouge.

Show starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are going for $10 a head and can be purchased here.

