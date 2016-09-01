Bloggytown

Thursday, September 1, 2016

Video captures SpaceX rocket explosion in Cape Canaveral

Posted By and on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 2:42 PM


A new video captures the intense moment when the SpaceX Falcon 9 exploded on the launch pad of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

US Launch Project, who says it's a "veteran-run, non-profit video production company [whose] mission is to bring other disabled U.S. veterans to witness a launch," uploaded the video on its YouTube channel. The explosion earlier this morning during a routine test in advance of a planned Saturday launch resulted in no injures. 

The company's founder, Elon Musk, also put out a statement on Twitter. 

The static test took place approximately 43 hours before its scheduled launch for Saturday morning. SpaceX communications director John Taylor says in a press release that the both the rocket and its payload have been lost.

The cause of the explosion is unclear. The rocket’s payload included a $90 million Amos 6 satellite built by Israel Aerospace Industries. The satellite was to be used for services including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg’s Internet.org initiative, which is intended to provide broadband internet access to 14 different underdeveloped countries in Africa.

On Facebook, Zuckerburg expressed his disappointment.


