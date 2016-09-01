Thursday, September 1, 2016
Truck crash releases millions of agitated bees on Florida highway
By Aileen Perilla
on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 2:58 PM
Photo via Pamala Wilson/ Flickr
A truckload of agitated bees was unleashed on a Florida highway this week.
Wednesday morning, a truck in Lake County traveling along State Road 46 and County Road 46A crashed into a ditch and
released over a million bees, reports the Orlando Sentinel
.
The driver was heading to a bee farm in South Florida. Volunteer bee keepers were called in for help with the clean up.
Hives recovered from the initial crash scene will be held two miles away so bees that have wandered off can return home, said beekeeper Keith Seifert to Channel 9
.
No one was hurt in the crash.
