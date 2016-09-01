Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 1, 2016

Bloggytown

Truck crash releases millions of agitated bees on Florida highway

Posted By on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 2:58 PM

click image PHOTO VIA PAMALA WILSON/ FLICKR
  • Photo via Pamala Wilson/ Flickr
A truckload of agitated bees was unleashed on a Florida highway this week. 

Wednesday morning, a truck in Lake County traveling along State Road 46 and County Road 46A crashed into a ditch and released over a million bees, reports the Orlando Sentinel.

The driver was heading to a bee farm in South Florida. Volunteer bee keepers were called in for help with the clean up. 

Hives recovered from the initial crash scene will be held two miles away so bees that have wandered off can return home, said beekeeper Keith Seifert to Channel 9.

No one was hurt in the crash. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tropical Storm Hermine is now officially a hurricane Read More

  2. There's a petition to rename Tropical Storm Hermine to Harambe Read More

  3. Florida police investigate man who threatens attack worse than Pulse on LGBT community Read More

  4. Tropical Storm Hermine is expected to reach hurricane status Read More

  5. This image of Tropical Storm Hermine sure looks like something Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation