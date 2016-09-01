Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 1, 2016

Bloggytown

Tropical Storm Hermine is now officially a hurricane

Posted By on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 3:17 PM

14102835_1146271798771632_388220435601518432_o.jpg
Let the hurricane parties begin, Tropical Storm Hermine has now reached official hurricane status, says the National Hurricane Center. 

The NHC made the announcement at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, September 1, after data from the USAF Hurricane Hunter showed sustained winds over 75 mph, making this a category one hurricane.

At this point, you might want to strongly consider stocking up on water, baby supplies, nonperishable food, first aid supplies, or at least beer. For more ways to be prepared, Ready.gov has a very thorough hurricane supply checklist.  

You can get the latest information on Hermine by going to nhc.noaa.gov


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. There's a petition to rename Tropical Storm Hermine to Harambe Read More

  2. Tropical Storm Hermine is expected to reach hurricane status Read More

  3. Florida woman hopes to break Guinness World Record for longest tongue Read More

  4. This image of Tropical Storm Hermine sure looks like something Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Rick Scott declares a state of emergency Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation