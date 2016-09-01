click to enlarge
The National Hurricane Center
announced Thursday morning that Tropical Storm Hermine is expected to reach hurricane status when she hits the Florida coast early Friday.
The NHC says that a Hurricane Warning is in affect in the Florida panhandle from Suwannee River to Mexico Beach, and a Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning from Anclote River to Suwannee River and west of Mexico Beach to Destin.
On the Atlantic side, a Tropical Storm warning is issued from Marineland to South Santee River, and a Tropical Storm Watch from North of South Santee River to Surf City.
In addition, portions of the Gulf Coast are under a Storm Surge warning.
By definition, a Hurricane Warning means that hurricane wind levels of 74-110 mph are expected to be reached over the next 36 hours. Officials predict that Hermine will produce at least 5 to 10 inches through Friday, with isolated pockets reaching a maximum of 20 inches.
Yesterday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency
for 42 counties, which covers all of Central Florida, except for Osceola County.
At this point, it probably wouldn't be a bad idea to stock up on water, baby supplies, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, beer, etc. For more ways to be prepared, Ready.gov
has a very thorough hurricane supply checklist.
You can get the latest information on Hermine by going to nhc.noaa.gov
.