Thursday, September 1, 2016
This image of Tropical Storm Hermine sure looks like something
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 1:30 PM
click image
Jacksonville, Florida, news station New4Jax posted a storm advisory report to their Facebook
page Tuesday afternoon and people were quick to point out that it looks like ... well, something.
If you want to read hundreds of ideas of what it might look like, which I recommend you do, the comment section
of the post is pure gold.
Tags: Hermine, Tropical Storm, Dick Jokes, Image