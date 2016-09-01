Bloggytown

Thursday, September 1, 2016

This image of Tropical Storm Hermine sure looks like something

Posted By on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 1:30 PM

click image PHOTO VIA WJXT4
  • Photo via WJXT4
Jacksonville, Florida, news station New4Jax posted a storm advisory report to their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon and people were quick to point out that it looks like ... well, something. 

If you want to read hundreds of ideas of what it might look like, which I recommend you do, the comment section of the post is pure gold. 

