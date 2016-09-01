There's a petition to rename Tropical Storm Hermine to Harambe

In honor of the gorilla that was shot and killed after a child fell into its enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo, a petition is now circulating to have the National Hurricane Center change the name of Tropical Storm Hermine to Tropical Storm Harambe.
#Hermine is cool, but they spelt the name wrong, so I'm all for #Harambe pic.twitter.com/lF0joKsldV— Anthony (@KopiTheKitten) August 31, 2016
We just checked... And #UCF is fully operational despite Tropical Storm #Hermine (aka #Harambe by some of you). Sorry, class isn't canceled!— UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) September 1, 2016
Tropical storm #Hermine should have been #Harambe .Way to snub a fallen American hero. pic.twitter.com/pQoa3p7E5U— Dani Destroys Dems ✯ (@NimbleNavgater) August 31, 2016
TS Hermine is a horrible name. A storm on CFB opening weekend should have been named after our friend Harambe. He loved the game so much.— TaxSlayer Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) August 31, 2016
Who came up with TS #Hermine? Like did you forget about Harambe already?— Carlynn Crosby (@CarlynnCrosby) September 1, 2016
Can we start a petition to change Tropical Storm Hermine to Harambe?— Luis Gerardo Tyson (@luis_tyson) September 1, 2016
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.