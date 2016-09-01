Bloggytown

Thursday, September 1, 2016

There's a petition to rename Tropical Storm Hermine to Harambe

Posted By on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 11:48 AM

In honor of the gorilla that was shot and killed after a child fell into its enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo, a petition is now circulating to have the National Hurricane Center change the name of Tropical Storm Hermine to Tropical Storm Harambe. 

"Tropical Storm Hermine sounds terrible, and is disrespectful to the great Harambe. To honor Harambe, a renaming is required to continue his legacy," says the Change.org petition

At this moment, the petition only needs about 300 more signatures to reach its goal.

