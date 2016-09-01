The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 1, 2016

The Gist

Stonewall Bar stages an immersive outdoor production of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' throughout September

Posted By on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 7:33 AM

click to enlarge "The Quarrel of Oberon and Titania" - SIR JOSEPH NOEL PATON
  • Sir Joseph Noel Paton
  • "The Quarrel of Oberon and Titania"
Weekends in September just got a whole lot more Shakespearean at Stonewall Bar. The recently renovated gay bar is hosting a modern, gender-bending retelling of the Bard's A Midsummer Night's Dream on their covered back patio. Produced by Unseen Images Theatre and Howler's Theatre, it's a rare opportunity to see the classic comedy production in its intended outdoor setting. There may not have been a bar attached to Billy Shake's Globe Theatre back in the late 1500s, but Puck's mood-altering pixie dust could easily translate to a modern-day Bud Light. Just don't sprinkle any in your eyes: We want you to experience a lighthearted tale of young loves duking it out with a mischievous fairy, not a lager-fueled trip to the ophthalmologist.

7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 24 | Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | stonewallorlando.com | $22
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    A Midsummer Night's Dream @ Stonewall Bar Orlando

    • Fri., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., Fri., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. $22
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman hopes to break Guinness World Record for longest tongue Read More

  2. Universal Orlando introduces new annual pass options and raises prices Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Rick Scott declares a state of emergency Read More

  4. People are now paddle boarding through the streets in Florida Read More

  5. 31 free concerts in Orlando this week (8/31-9/6) Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation