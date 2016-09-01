SpaceX rocket just exploded on launch pad at Cape Canaveral

A SpaceX rocket exploded Thursday morning during a test on a launch pad in Cape Canaveral.
#SpaceX #falcon9 pic.twitter.com/JtCzgPdwj1— Danielle K (@GirlieToNerdy) September 1, 2016
Brevard County Emergency Management says in a statement on Twitter that there's no danger to the public from the explosion.
Statement on this morning's anomaly pic.twitter.com/3Xm2bRMS7T— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 1, 2016
NEW VIDEO of the @SpaceX explosion at Cape Canaveral. Live coverage right now on @WFTV #SpacexExplosion pic.twitter.com/vnDGbJcs48— WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) September 1, 2016
"The rocket was scheduled to launch the Amos-6 communications satellite for Israeli company Spacecom at 3 a.m. Saturday.Florida Today reports the rocket was a SpaceX Falcon 9. SpaceX is planning to send astronauts into space to the ISS in the next year and a half.
The satellite built by Israeli Aerospace Industries also was destroyed.
Facebook had planned to use some of the satellite's capacity to expand its Internet.org initiative in Africa."
There is NO threat to general public from catastrophic abort during static test fire at SpaceX launch pad at CCAFS this morning.— Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) September 1, 2016
