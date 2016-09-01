The Heard

Thursday, September 1, 2016

Puerto Rican salsa singer Jerry Rivera will hold Pulse benefit concert

Posted By on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 12:56 PM

Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican salsa singer Jerry Rivera will be performing at the Latino Strong Benefit Concert, which will benefit the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. 

The concert will be held October 15, in Osceola Heritage Park at the Silver Spurs Arena. Other artists performing at the concert include Charlie Cruz, Rubby Perez and El Chaval. 

According to Osceola Park, 10% of the ticket sales will be donated to the victims and their immediate families. 

Tickets start at $2o and are on sale now. 

