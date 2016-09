Puerto Rican salsa singer Jerry Rivera will hold Pulse benefit concert

click to enlarge Photo via Jerry Rivera/Facebook

Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican salsa singer Jerry Rivera will be performing at the Latino Strong Benefit Concert, which will benefit the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.The concert will be held October 15, in Osceola Heritage Park at the Silver Spurs Arena. Other artists performing at the concert include Charlie Cruz, Rubby Perez and El Chaval.According to Osceola Park , 10% of the ticket sales will be donated to the victims and their immediate families. Tickets start at $2o and are on sale now.