Thursday, September 1, 2016

Playwright Del Shores visits Parliament House with his new one-man show, 'Singularly Sordid'

Posted By on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 7:29 AM

The creator of Southern-fried soap-opera plays like Sordid Lives and Daddy's Dyin': Who's Got the Will?, Del Shores, has returned after a dark period in his life to perform in a one-man show. In Singularly Sordid!, Shores discusses his journey through the world of dating after divorce and navigating the trials and tribulations of being 58 and back on the market. This appearance by Shores caps off the Footlight Theater's run of his most popular play, Sordid Lives, and Shores himself participates in a talk-back with the audience after the Friday night showing of that play, marking 20 years of the cult favorite.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 | Footlight Theatre, the Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail | 407-425-7571 | parliamenthouse.com | $45
