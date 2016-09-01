Thursday, September 1, 2016
Florida police investigate man who threatens attack worse than Pulse on LGBT community
Posted
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 1:23 PM
Local police in Wilton Manors say they're investigating a man accused of making threats on social media of an attack worse than the Pulse mass shooting in the predominantly LGBT city near Fort Lauderdale.
NBC Miami 6
reports Wilton Manors Police say they've made contact with the suspect, a man using the name Craig Jungwirth. The man is accused of allegedly writing in a Facebook post, "It's time to clean up Wilton Manors from all you AIDS-infested losers," and in another post, "If you losers thought the Pulse Nightclub shooting was bad, wait 'til you see what I'm planning for Labor Day."
The massacre caused by a gunman on June 12 at the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando left 49 dead and 53 wounded. Wilton Manors Police Chief Paul O'Connell tells the news station
his department and nearby law enforcement officials will have extra patrols in Wilton Manors throughout the Labor Day weekend.
Tags: pulse, wilton manors, lgbt, lgbtq, Image