Thursday, September 1, 2016

The Heard

Birdman will be in Orlando this weekend for a bottle signing event

Posted By on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 1:56 PM

The rapper Birdman, known for a mega-popular GIF of him rubbing his hands together, will be in Orlando over Labor Day weekend.

The ever-enthusiastic entrepreneur will be doing a bottle-signing for his new boutique vodka, Grand Touring Vodka.

The Cash Money mastermind and man who demands "respek" will be at All-Star Liquors on Edgewater on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a bottle signing and photo opp. event to promote GTV.

Call 407-601-7367 for more information.

Check out this insanely amazing one-minute promo for GTV starring the man himself below.

