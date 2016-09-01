Thursday, September 1, 2016
Birdman will be in Orlando this weekend for a bottle signing event
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 1:56 PM
The rapper Birdman
, known for a mega-popular GIF of him rubbing his hands together, will be in Orlando over Labor Day weekend.
The ever-enthusiastic entrepreneur will be doing a bottle-signing for his new boutique vodka, Grand Touring Vodka
.
The Cash Money
mastermind and man who demands "respek
" will be at All-Star Liquors
on Edgewater on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a bottle signing and photo opp. event to promote GTV.
Call 407-601-7367 for more information.
Check out this insanely amazing one-minute promo for GTV starring the man himself below.
