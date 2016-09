Birdman will be in Orlando this weekend for a bottle signing event

The rapper Birdman , known for a mega-popular GIF of him rubbing his hands together, will be in Orlando over Labor Day weekend.The ever-enthusiastic entrepreneur will be doing a bottle-signing for his new boutique vodka, Grand Touring Vodka The Cash Money mastermind and man who demands " respek " will be at All-Star Liquors on Edgewater on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a bottle signing and photo opp. event to promote GTV.Call 407-601-7367 for more information.Check out this insanely amazing one-minute promo for GTV starring the man himself below.