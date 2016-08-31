Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Universal Orlando introduces new annual pass options and raises prices
By Marimar Toledo
on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 12:30 PM
Photo via Universal
The yet to open Volcano Bay
This morning, Universal Orlando added a new annual pass option
and raised the price for all existing annual passes. Luckily, Florida resident discounts still exist after all the changes.
The new seasonal annual pass is the cheapest option at $284.99 for non-residents and $259.99 for Florida residents. It excludes entry from June 10 - August 13 and special holidays.
Below are the new and improved perks to all annual passes:
- Premium: unlimited park admission with a one hour early park admission year round, merch/food discounts, free preferred and valet parking after first visit,a Halloween Horror Nights ticket, CityWalk club access and unlimited Universal Express line-skipping access after 4 p.m. $539.99 for non-residents, $489.99 for residents.
- Preferred: unlimited park admission, merch/food discounts, self-parking and early park admission with some block out dates. $384.99 for non-residents, $349.99 for residents.
- Power: park admission with block out dates on specified holidays, no in-park discounts and 50% off self-parking that didn't exist before. $344.99 for non-residents, $319.99 for residents.
- Seasonal: park admission with block out dates, no free parking, no in-park discounts. $284.99 for non-residents, $259.99 for residents.
All annual passes have discounts on separately ticketed events such as Rock the Universe and Halloween Horror Nights, Blue Man Group tickets, on-site hotel stays and more.
Visit the Universal Orlando annual pass page
for more information and ticket purchases.
