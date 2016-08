Someone broke into Redlight Redlight this morning

click image Photo via Redlight Redlight/Facebook

The Audubon Park craft beer bar Redlight Redlight was broken into early Wednesday morning.The bar informed the public of the robbery with a Facebook post showing a smashed in front door. According to the post, no one was hurt, however cash and a laptop were stolen.In a weird twist of irony, the bar also pointed out that they're hosting a fundraiser tonight for a bartender who had his home broken into.If anyone has any info (about either break in, really), you can contact Redlight Redlight at 407-893-9832.You'll probably get a beer out of it, and definitely some good karma.