Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Someone broke into Redlight Redlight this morning
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 2:34 PM
click image
-
Photo via Redlight Redlight/Facebook
The Audubon Park craft beer bar Redlight Redlight was broken into early Wednesday morning.
The bar informed the public of the robbery with a Facebook
post showing a smashed in front door. According to the post, no one was hurt, however cash and a laptop were stolen.
In a weird twist of irony, the bar also pointed out that they're hosting a fundraiser tonight for a bartender who had his home broken into.
If anyone has any info (about either break in, really), you can contact Redlight Redlight at 407-893-9832.
You'll probably get a beer out of it, and definitely some good karma.
