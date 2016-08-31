Tip Jar

Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Someone broke into Redlight Redlight this morning

Posted By on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 2:34 PM

click image PHOTO VIA REDLIGHT REDLIGHT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Redlight Redlight/Facebook
The Audubon Park craft beer bar Redlight Redlight was broken into early Wednesday morning. 

The bar informed the public of the robbery with a Facebook post showing a smashed in front door. According to the post, no one was hurt, however cash and a laptop were stolen. 

In a weird twist of irony, the bar also pointed out that they're hosting a fundraiser tonight for a bartender who had his home broken into. 

If anyone has any info (about either break in, really), you can contact Redlight Redlight at 407-893-9832. 

You'll probably get a beer out of it, and definitely some good karma.  

