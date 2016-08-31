Richmond hardcore band Barge cancels show at Uncle Lou's

click to enlarge Angela Owens

UPDATE: Unfortunately, Barge has cancelled their appearance. To the best of our knowledge, the other bands have dropped off as well.The last few years have seen a bumper crop of young, new, incredible hardcore bands shaking off all traces of metalcore malaise and going straight for the good stuff: Agnostic Front, Youth of Today, Cro-Mags. Whether you're talking Pure Disgust or Protestor or Leather Daddy, there is more than enough good new music to appeal to younger fans seeing it all for the first time, or older lifers still wearing a faded Cause for Alarm shirt. Which is a long-winded way of saying that you need to see Richmond's Barge. The speedfreak quartet have already dropped a handful of tapes and 45s, with an incredible full-length on the brink of release. Barge keep it young, loud and snotty, with their buzzbomb songs rarely – if ever – straying over the two-minute mark. The pure velocity of Barge's songs takes our breath away on record, so we can only gleefully anticipate the joyous chaos of seeing them live.with Klout, Flamethrower, Burn to Learn | 9 p.m. | Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $5