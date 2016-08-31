Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Niece of rapper T-Pain stabbed to death in Tallahassee
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 11:27 AM
The niece of rapper T-Pain, Javona Glover, was stabbed to death
in a Tallahassee Walgreens early Tuesday morning, according to Tallahassee station WCTV
.
The 23-year old Glover was attacked at a Walgreens on West Tennessee St. on Tuesday, stabbed repeatedly, and died as a result of injuries, despite medical care being administered at the scene.
The hip-hop artist has taken to Twitter
to appeal for assistance and information in cracking the case. Tallahassee police have identified a suspect
, Tavon Jackson, and released a surveillance image, but as of this writing no arrests have been made.
