Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Niece of rapper T-Pain stabbed to death in Tallahassee

Posted By on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 11:27 AM

  • Image via artist Facebook
The niece of rapper T-Pain, Javona Glover, was stabbed to death in a Tallahassee Walgreens early Tuesday morning, according to Tallahassee station WCTV.

The 23-year old Glover was attacked at a Walgreens on West Tennessee St. on Tuesday, stabbed repeatedly, and died as a result of injuries, despite medical care being administered at the scene.

The hip-hop artist has taken to Twitter to appeal for assistance and information in cracking the case. Tallahassee police have identified a suspect, Tavon Jackson, and released a surveillance image, but as of this writing no arrests have been made.


