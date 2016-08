Niece of rapper T-Pain stabbed to death in Tallahassee

click image Image via artist Facebook

The niece of rapper T-Pain, Javona Glover, was stabbed to death in a Tallahassee Walgreens early Tuesday morning, according to Tallahassee station WCTV The 23-year old Glover was attacked at a Walgreens on West Tennessee St. on Tuesday, stabbed repeatedly, and died as a result of injuries, despite medical care being administered at the scene.The hip-hop artist has taken to Twitter to appeal for assistance and information in cracking the case. Tallahassee police have identified a suspect , Tavon Jackson, and released a surveillance image, but as of this writing no arrests have been made.