Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Grandma Party Bazaar 2016 vendors announced

Posted By on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 6:42 PM

click to enlarge Jenna Caring, current Grandma Party Bazaar organizer - PHOTO BY MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • photo by Michael Lothrop
  • Jenna Caring, current Grandma Party Bazaar organizer
It's never too early to plan your holiday shopping, is it? Possibly it is. Who cares. 

Well, for you OCD types, while you anxiously await Orlando Weekly's annual Holiday Gift Guide (look for it Wednesday, Nov. 16, this year!), you can start plotting your Grandma Party Bazaar strategy, because this year's vendors have been announced. (Never been to Grandma Party? Check out one of our annual photo galleries here.)

Orlando is in a definite renaissance of indie makers and artists, which means GPB organizer Jenna Caring's job couldn't have been easy, but she just released the list and there is a very nice mix of longtime Grandma faves (Etoile, Lollibean, Clay Curiosities) with some new faces (we see you, Secret Society Goods! And you, Sweet Six Candy Co.! And you too, Gold Dust Weaving!).

click to enlarge Shoppers at Grandma Party Bazaar in 2013 - PHOTO BY JAMES DECHERT
  • photo by James Dechert
  • Shoppers at Grandma Party Bazaar in 2013

Click over to Grandma's Tumblr to read the entire list (such a hip granny), but here are a few words to the wise: Plan to get to the Clay Curiosities booth before noon if you want your choice of goodies; please don't let the kiddies get their fingers on the Bug Lady's dioramas; and it's always a good idea to bring cash.

Grandma Party Bazaar 2016
10 a.m. to sundown, Sunday, Dec. 18  
Stardust Video & Coffee
1842 E. Winter Park Road
407-623-3393

